Sewer bills could be going up or down for different residents of East Baton Rouge Parish, depending on where they live.
Metro Council on Wednesday unanimously approved changes to the calculation method for sewer bills recommended by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration. The change was made to "maintain fairness and equity" among the city-parish sewage system's five groups of customers: residents of Baker, residents of Zachary, LSU, Southern University and residents who live in Baton Rouge or unincorporated areas of the parish, according to a council memo.
Baker residents will see the largest benefit from the change: a $5.89 decrease on a typical monthly bill, according to the memo. Monthly sewer bills for residents of Zachary will drop by $0.42 per month, according to the memo.
Bills for city of Baton Rouge and parish residents will increase by $0.91 per month, according to the memo.
The two universities each pay their bill as individual customers rather than the city-parish charging students living on campus individually. LSU will see its bill, which is typically $182,383.48 per month, drop by $4,739.44. Southern will see its typical $70,660.07 per month bill drop by $30,9227.12, according to the memo.
"We believe that these changes will result in more equitable sewer user fee rates between the customer classes while providing the financial resources needed to operate and maintain the sewer system," reads the council memo.
Broome's administration recommended the change because the revenue generated for the sewage system by Baker, Zachary, LSU and Southern is greater than the costs to provide service to them, according to the memo.
The city-parish provides sewage collection, transportation and treatment services for residents of Baton Rouge and the parish. Baker, Zachary, LSU and Southern own and operate their sewage collection systems and pay the city-parish to be connected to the broader sewage system for transportation and treatment at its two sewage plants.
The changes do away with the uniform volume charge for the five areas and adopts an individual rate for each to reflect the varying level of service.
"Uniform volume charges assume that all customers receive the same level of service with regard to sewage collection, transportation and treatment," reads the memo.
The annual 4% sewer user fee increase will remain in place for all five customer classes, according to the memo. The annual increase has been in place since 2004 in order to fund the cost of federally ordered improvements to the sewage system.