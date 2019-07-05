A Denham Springs attorney's missing gun has been tied to a shooting in Miami involving Baton Rouge rapper "NBA Youngboy."

Baton Rouge Police contacted attorney J. Donald Cascio two weeks ago to inquire about whether he had a gun missing, Cascio told The Advocate Friday evening.

Weeks prior, Cascio had taken his truck to a shop to have some bodywork done and he had removed his .40 caliber pistol. He accidentally left the gun on the car seat, having taken a rental car to drive home from the shop, he said.

Detectives told Cascio the pistol had been used in a shootout in Miami involving rapper NBA Youngboy. They told Cascio they had traced the gun to him using the weapon's serial number. Cascio said he had purchased the gun at Jim's Firearms, a local gun retailer.

In May, gunmen fired on NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, and several of his associates in a deadly shootout outside the Trump International Hotel in Miami. Gaulden’s girlfriend was shot in the shoulder. Legally armed members of his entourage returned fire, killing a bystander.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Friday their department has been in contact with the Miami-Dade Police Department, and they are sharing information on the case.

