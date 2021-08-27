Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish will begin accepting horses and cows from owners trying to keep their animals out of potential flood water ahead of Tropical Storm Ida.
Ascension residents can bring their livestock to the 247-acre multi-use complex near Gonzales to be stabled at no cost, parish government officials said Friday.
Ida is expected to strengthen into a potent hurricane by the time it makes landfall Sunday and bring storm surge to coastal areas and flooding rain. Ascension was under a storm surge and hurricane watches as of midday Friday.
The parish charges a stabling fee to owners of animals from outside the parish, officials said.
Arrangements and reservations should be made ahead of time by calling (225) 450-1009.
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.