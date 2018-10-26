After as many as 12 suspicious packages targeting prominent Democrats stoked fears throughout the week, a 56-year-old Florida man has been taken into custody.

It's unclear if the man, identified as Cesar Sayoc Jr. of Aventura, Florida, has been officially charged.

Pipe bombs, none of which were detonated, were mailed to several prominent Democrats, including the home of the Clintons, the Obamas and former Vice President Joe Biden.

One package was addressed to CNN, while another package was addressed to CIA director John Brennan via CNN.

Details remain scarce, but below is what is currently known about Sayoc:

• Sayoc was taken into custody about 11 a.m. at an Auto Parts store in Plantation, Florida, near his listed home of Aventura.

• Sayoc is a registered Republican, according to the New York Times.

• He has a history of arrests, has been convicted on theft, stolen property and traffic charges and in 2002 on a threat that he would throw a bomb during a discussion with a utility worker in which he was disappointed about a "lack of service."

• Sayoc was at one point a bodybuilder, according to a former attorney, and displayed no political leanings at the time.

• Law enforcement officers could be seen examining a white van, its windows covered with an assortment of stickers. It was eventually covered in a blue tarp and taken away on a flatbed truck. The stickers included images of American flags and what appeared to be logos of the Republican National Committee and CNN, though the writing surrounding those images was unclear. It's unclear whether the van is linked to Sayoc.

• A Twitter account that appears to belong to Sayoc includes repeated verbal attacks on billionaire George Soros and praise for President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

• A law enforcement source told CBS News that DNA evidence on one of the devices played a part in leading investigators to Sayoc

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report

