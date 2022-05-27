A 2,000+ lot subdivision proposed for just outside Denham Spings city limits — which residents have vehemently opposed for weeks — failed in a rare tie vote at Thursday's Livingston Parish Council meeting.
Deer Run, which was slated for 4-H Club Road across from Hillon Hood Road, has loomed large over the council for several meetings. Residents poised to become neighbors to the development urged the council to consider how the subdivision would worsen traffic and overcrowd their schools.
“You’re making the problem worse," said resident Holly Clark. "What’s the solution? I don’t know. I’m just telling you a crisis isn’t going away in 10 years. It’s just going to get worse.”
But Deric Murphy, of Quality Engineering, emphasized that his firm behind the Deer Run subdivision has done its due diligence and followed the laws of the parish.
"We’re asking you to do the right thing per your ordinances,” he said.
After the most recent council meeting, when members voted to impose a temporary, 60-day development moratorium, they opted to table the contentious discussion over whether to put the final stamp of approval on the Deer Run plan.
Thursday, they revisited the project and ultimately voted 4-4 — meaning the motion to approve the subdivision failed. R.C. "Bubba" Harris, who represents the district where Deer Run is planned, was absent from the meeting.
There is some disagreement among the council on whether members can deny a proposed development that meets their ordinances. In the past few months, faced with pleading constituents, members bickered over whether they could reject a different subdivision in the same area.
After the council reached out for guidance, the state attorney general's office suggested that rejecting the subdivision plan would get them slapped them with a lawsuit. The parish attorney agreed.
That subdivision ended up passing with that opinion in hand.
It was not clear what has changed since that proposal to sway some council members in a different direction.
Garry "Frog" Talbert, who voted to approve Deer Run, made a comment as the tie was announced that now the developer could find relief "at the 21st JDC," suggesting they would be sued in the near future in the local judicial district court.
As development continues to ramp up in Livingston, council members have spent months grappling with how to promote "responsible growth" in efforts to appease both their residents and the developers.
Last year, the council passed more than a dozen new zoning categories for the unincorporated areas of the parish, though they won't be enforced until they are mapped.
The moratorium is the latest effort to halt new projects while hammering out various ordinances intended to keep development in check.