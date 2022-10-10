First-term Ascension Parish Councilman Chase Melancon says he has a small group of constituents with whom he regularly speaks every two weeks about the status of the long-awaited Laurel Ridge Levee extension.
Lately, Melancon has solid news to deliver — the project once riven by local political fights and seemingly years away from funding and reality is now only a few months from being built.
Parish officials and their consultants say construction of the 4.5-mile levee extension should begin in the first quarter of 2023, almost 39 years after voters first approved the perpetual half-cent sales tax earmarked to finance it.
Land purchases are expected to be finished in late October or early November. Construction bids are expected to be advertised next month, parish officials said.
This week, in preparation for that bidding process, officials with the Pontchartrain Levee District, a partner in the levee, started seeking landowners to provide the 500,000 cubic yards of clay necessary to build the extension.
Melancon, 35, was born in February 1987, around 2½ years after voters adopted the East Ascension drainage sales tax in 1984.
"So around my 36th birthday is when we're going to start turning dirt," he said in a recent interview.
The Laurel Ridge Levee extension will be 14 to 17 feet high and about three feet above the estimated height of a 100-year flood. The levee will protect 8,500 structures from flooding in a growing but low-lying part of the parish — where sandbagging had been a familiar precaution even before the August 2016 flood, officials said.
Melancon has carried the baton along the final leg of a project advocated by his predecessors in office, Jerry Savoy and Randy Clouatre, for nearly 20 years, and generally supported by the prior two parish administrations and the current one.
Melancon won office without opposition in the fall of 2019 and had made a commitment to Clouatre, the departing councilman who did not seek reelection, to continue to pursue the levee extension for St. Amant and Lake Martin.
Savoy and Clouatre had pushed the extension since the mid-2000s from an idea on a little-remembered tax plan from the early '80s to a project with new momentum, the blessing of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the backing and partial financial support of the Pontchartrain Levee District.
Even then, a lawsuit brought by Livingston Parish officials in May 2018 threatened to derail those years of work as Livingston officials and residents worried the Ascension levee would worsen flooding for them, already compounded, they argued, by Ascension's existing pumps and other drainage infrastructure.
Early Ascension studies did show some areas would see higher water in Livingston. With the mediation involving U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, a subsequent companion project has alleviated those worries and brought that legal threat to an end.
Known as a "gapping project," the companion plan would dig a drainage outlet channel underneath La. 22 in the Acy area, allowing flood water to escape areas outside the future levee into the Blind River swamps. The state has funded the channel with federal flood recovery dollars.
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, whose deceased father, Willard, was part of the Sandbaggers community group that advocated for a new drainage sales tax in the early '80s, called the imminent construction of the levee extension nothing less than "huge."
The drainage tax has financed much of Ascension's homegrown flood protection infrastructure roughly according to the original tax plan: the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station, other pumps in Sorrento, the Henderson Bayou Floodgate and other improvements.
That plan, however, also envisioned a flood protection levee along eastern Ascension's eastern and southern sides to guard against flooding in the Amite River and storm surge out of Lake Maurepas to the southeast.
Much of that levee already exists but isn't at a 100-year-flood protection level. There also are big gaps, however, around the St. Amant and Lake Martin areas and farther south around Sorrento.
Previously estimated to cost $24 million to build, Laurel Ridge extension would close the gap around St. Amant and Lake Martin and end at a natural ridge. The much more extensive and costly Sorrento piece is still in early phases and requires funding.
Local critics of the extension in the early 2000s argued the levee work would protect a lightly populated area when fast-growing parts of Prairieville needed immediate help, but, since then, growth has continued to move south and east into areas the levee extension would protect.
Kimberly Koehl, a project engineer with McKim and Creed who is the levee's lead consultant, said the extension will be built to Corps of Engineers' standards, so the Pontchartrain Levee District is seeking landowners in advance to create a list of pre-approved sites with dirt that will meet Corps standards and other specifications.
Koehl said officials want to have that list for levee construction bidders to consider helping expedite the project, though bidders could still use sites that aren't on the list as long as they met the specifications.
"We don't want contractors to negotiate a price with someone, bid the project and then, after the project bids, find out that their dirt actually isn't acceptable for use," she said. "We're just trying to eliminate error as much as possible."
Parish officials have had the long-term goal of having the parish's levees certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cut insurance rates. Doing so would require significant upgrades to the existing levee ring, however.