One person was killed and another person was injured after a fire broke out at home in Baker because of an unattended pot on the stove, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Hall Drive around 2 a.m. on Monday.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene following the blaze and another was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.
BRFD investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a pot left on a stove unattended.
The Brownfield Fire Department was the lead agency on the fire.
No other information about the fire was immediately available.