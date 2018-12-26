LIVINGSTON — A former death row inmate who maintained he was innocent in the 1998 killing of a pizza-delivery boy outside Albany pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

With credit for time already spent behind bars, Michael Wearry has served most of his prison term. He had been sentenced to death at his first trial, but the U.S. Supreme Court set it aside in 2016, ruling prosecutors failed to disclose information that could have aided his defense.

In accordance with a plea agreement Wearry reached among prosecutors and defense attorneys, 21st Judicial Judge Robert Morrison sentenced Wearry to 25 years for the death of Eric Walber, a 16-year-old Albany High School honor student and football player. Wearry was among six people convicted in Walber's death.

Walber was robbed, beaten and run over with his own car after he had finished his pizza delivery shift April 4, 1998.

Wearry was expected to go to trial for first-degree murder on Jan. 22.

A nonprofit civil rights law firm accused the district attorney and a sheriff's deputy of coercing a 10-year-old into giving false testimony in Wearry's murder trial. Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux has stood by the convictions and denied any misconduct relating to the child's testimony.