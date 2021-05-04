The child brought on an interstate police chase that ended in gunfire Monday after a man fled authorities following the killing two people at a residence in Baker has died, the Biloxi Police Department said Tuesday morning.
The infant was brought to the hospital Monday afternoon with unspecified injuries after a low speed pursuit eastbound on Interstate 10 ended near mile marker 40 in Mississippi, Biloxi Police said.
The suspect, Eric Derrell Smith, a 30-year-old from Baton Rouge, tried to drive across the median but his car got stuck, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said. Smith and police officers then got into a shootout in which Smith was killed; Miller said he didn't know whether officers killed Smith or he killed himself.
Smith killed his ex-girlfriend, Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew, Brandon Parker, 26, Monday morning, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. He then took off with the child.
Deputies said the shootings likely stemmed from a domestic incident. The agency said deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call about 11:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Richmond Street, just off Plank Road northwest of Baker.
Police in Mississippi found Smith's car that afternoon and pursued him on Interstate 10. Traffic cameras showed Smith leading officers on a low-speed chase through I-10's interchange with U.S. 49 north of Gulfport on Monday afternoon. The pursuit ended seven miles later, near the Woolmarket exit.
Television station WLOX in Biloxi reported Smith was holding his 4-month-old child while firing a gun at police while being chased.