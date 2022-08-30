The city of Gonzales has closed on a 20-year $2.4 million state loan to move more than 2 miles of water lines and make way for a series of Ascension Parish projects along Roddy Road, city and parish officials said.
Parish government's Move Ascension program has targeted the Roddy corridor between La. 621 and Airline Highway for safety widening and two new roundabouts in that same stretch, according to program online summaries.
Roddy is an important but narrow cut-through in eastern Ascension between La. 42 to the north and Airline to the south and crosses into the Gonzales city limits. The parish widening projects won't add new lanes but make the existing two lanes wider with shoulders.
The wider road has required moving existing utilities already running along Roddy, city and parish officials said, including the Gonzales water lines.
“This project will ensure that the road widening is not delayed," Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said in a statement, "and that quality water service remains uninterrupted during construction.”
City officials said the 1.95% interest loan through the state Department of Health won't require rate increases for city users. The line serves about 120 customers.
As part of the project, customers on the water line who haven't yet gotten new smart meters will get them, city officials said.
Jackie Baumann, Gonzales city engineer, said work on the new 16-inch lines, which were slowed by the delivery of the pipelines, began in late April and is expected to be finished by the end of September.
Though Gonzales only recently closed on the state Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund Program, city officials already knew through earlier steps in the several year-long process that the city had been approved for the loan and so began work earlier this year.
Baumann said the city couldn't close on the loan until the project had been publicly bid and exact costs were known.
The city closed on the loan May 24, said Joel McKenzie, the loan fund's program manager.
Parish officials said construction on the Roddy widenings, which have been divided into two projects, probably won't start at least for another year after five roundabout projects and a widening on La. 930 are done.
One in that batch of roundabouts includes a new one at Roddy and Churchpoint roads, parish officials said.