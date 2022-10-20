Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested on Thursday a man accused in a violent road rage attack that hospitalized a Prairieville air-conditioning repair man.
Bryan Cage, 37, turned himself in to sheriff's deputies shortly after detectives received a warrant for his arrest Thursday, deputies said.
Scott Gray, 59, the injured repairman, said a man sucker-punched him after they clipped side mirrors on their pickups on narrow Causey Road and had pulled over to talk about the collision Sunday evening.
Arriving deputies said they found Gray at a home driveway on Causey around 8 p.m. suffering from multiple injuries.
Gray said later that he initially couldn't remember what had happened and that he had fractures in his cheekbone and damage to his eye and tear duct, requiring surgery.
Gray has stage four cancer and lost one leg from a motorcycle accident about 20 years ago. He was walking on his prosthetic leg at the time the crash and beating, he said.
In attempt to have the public identify the attacker, detectives earlier this week put out surveillance camera video of the black F-150 pickup that Gray and witnesses said his attacker was driving.
Through further investigation, sheriff's detectives were able to identify Cage as the suspect with the help of law enforcement technology, deputies said.
Deputies did not describe that tehcnology.
Cage was booked into Ascension Parish Prison with counts of second degree battery and hit-and-run driving, deputies said.
Deputies said this remains an ongoing investigation and further details are limited.