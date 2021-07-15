film mars.jpg

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO -- 'The Man from Mars,' the grand prize winner of the $50,000 Louisiana Film Prize, stars Corey Landis as a cynical podcast host hellbent on making fools of small town celebrities, has just met his match in Alfrylynn Roberts.

The foundation responsible for the Louisiana Film Prize was awarded a $203,050 grant to develop a film training program in high schools statewide. 

The grant is expected to be used for training, resources and apprenticeship opportunities with individuals who are professionals in the field in addition to scholarships for filmmakers. 

The Prize Foundation, founded in 2012 and based in Shreveport, already hosts the Louisiana Film Prize, Film Prize Junior, Startup Prize, Food Prize, Music Prize and Fashion Prize. 

Louisiana Economic Development, the state's economic department, administers this new Entertainment Development Fund. 

“The film industry and (the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association) are committed to seeing that students and young filmmakers across the state are getting the tools and guidance needed to have a successful career right here at home," said Trey Burvant, president of the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association. 

In March, the Entertainment Development Fund awarded $220,372 as a workforce training grant through the New Orleans Video Access Center and union Local 478 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. 

