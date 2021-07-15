The foundation responsible for the Louisiana Film Prize was awarded a $203,050 grant to develop a film training program in high schools statewide.

The grant is expected to be used for training, resources and apprenticeship opportunities with individuals who are professionals in the field in addition to scholarships for filmmakers.

The Prize Foundation, founded in 2012 and based in Shreveport, already hosts the Louisiana Film Prize, Film Prize Junior, Startup Prize, Food Prize, Music Prize and Fashion Prize.

Louisiana Economic Development, the state's economic department, administers this new Entertainment Development Fund.

“The film industry and (the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association) are committed to seeing that students and young filmmakers across the state are getting the tools and guidance needed to have a successful career right here at home," said Trey Burvant, president of the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

In March, the Entertainment Development Fund awarded $220,372 as a workforce training grant through the New Orleans Video Access Center and union Local 478 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

State's entertainment development fund could give real boost to independent filmmakers The Louisiana Entertainment Development Fund, which collects 2 percent of the tax credit money for producers who shoot films in the state, cou…

As Louisiana film tax credit extension moves forward, opponents say it comes at a high cost Though one committee member kept pointing out that the state annually spends more on Hollywood than on fixing roads, the Louisiana Legislature…

Giving Away Louisiana: Film tax incentives By GORDON RUSSELL | Staff Writer | grussell@theadvocate.com