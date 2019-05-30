Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has asked AT&T to suspend construction of small cell towers after residents have voiced outrage.
In a release, Broome said AT&T does not plan to put up any new towers in residential locations and "will resume deployment efforts once they have an opportunity to answer additional questions from the community."
Recently, homeowners have expressed their displeasure over the placement of the towers in rights-of-way outside their homes complain that they are "hideous" and devalue their property.
The city-parish has already permitted dozens of AT&T units, many of which can be seen downtown or along major roads, mostly in south Baton Rouge. Recently, the company began forays into neighborhoods, where they're building small cell towers on the public rights of way in front of houses. Residents worry about the views from their houses and their property values.
This story will be updated.