The Baton Rouge metro area is now under a tropical storm watch as Laura and Marco continue moving closer to the Gulf Coast.
The National Weather Service issued the warning for East Baton Rouge, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, East and West Feliciana, and parts of Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes.
The southern parts of Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes and all of Ascension Parish are under a storm surge Watch.
A tropical storm watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible within 48 hours. Those winds could continue from Monday through Thursday, according to the NWS.
Those areas under storm surge watches could see life-threatening water inundation in the next 48 hours, according to the NWS.
Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane Monday afternoon. Laura is expected to make landfall in the same general area on Wednesday.