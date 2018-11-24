It’s been 30 years since A. Hays Town Jr. and his wife, Gay, started a foundation to link women who are pregnant and in crisis — many of them young and ill-prepared to start a family — with couples desperately wanting to adopt.
The Baton Rouge couple looks back with pride on the countless stories of lives transformed over the decades through the nonprofit St. Elizabeth Foundation, which arranges for the adoptions of more than 20 newborns each year.
The program has been a blessing for couples unable to have children of their own, and a comfort to women knowing that a child they are unable to care for themselves is being placed in loving hands and given a chance to thrive.
“We felt there was a need to help young women expecting babies,” Hays Town said.
A Mandeville couple, one of the early couples to adopt through the foundation, is among those who found their lives changed through the foundation's efforts.
Mark Haile, and his wife, Mary, both medical professionals, would end up adopting two children — the first a boy, and a year later a girl. They remember well that first call that made them instant parents.
“They said, ‘We have your baby — it’s a baby boy. Can you be here at 4 p.m.?’” Mary said.
Though the adoption call was short-notice, leaving the couple only hours to prepare themselves to welcome a new member of their family, Mary had wanted it to be done that way.
“We had experienced so much heartache and disappointment, I had said I would rather not know about the baby until I know it’s ours,” she explained.
She and Mark picked out the name for their son, Evans, in the car as they were speeding down Interstate 12.
A year later, they had an entirely different experience when they adopted their daughter, Elizabeth.
This time, Mary had a phone relationship with Elizabeth’s birth mother. They spoke a couple of times a week for a 1 ½ months.
Elizabeth’s birth mother had just two requests for the Haile family on the day Elizabeth was born: that they take Elizabeth home directly from the hospital, and that the birth mother be allowed to see them leave the hospital with her baby.
For Mary, reliving this moment continues to bring her to tears, even 25 years later.
“Her birth mother was in a wheelchair,” Mary said. “I brought her some flowers, and she handed me Elizabeth.”
This intimate interaction between adoptive family and birth mother is at the heart of the foundation’s efforts to make adoption personal and empowering for everyone involved.
“This made our life full — complete,” Mark said. “It just changed our lives. We went from a young, childrenless family to having two beautiful children. Both have flourished and been a joy.”
Evans, 26, is married, and works as a lawyer in North Carolina. His sister, Elizabeth, a year younger, attends Delgado Community College and is studying to get into physical therapy assistant school.
From a young age, Mary and Mark taught their children about how they became a part of their family. It was never a secret in their household, and Elizabeth shared that there is not a time that she does not remember knowing she is adopted.
She is close to her brother, and the two of them have even grown to look much like their adoptive parents. Elizabeth and her mother both love makeup and fashion. They talk with their hands and, they joked, are very loud.
“Lord, are we loud,” Elizabeth said, laughing.
“Elizabeth now is just my heart,” Mary added. “She just makes me smile. My day is brighter, and she doesn’t even realize it sometimes.”
Though they have always known they are adopted, Elizabeth said she and her brother feel that they are a true family with Mary and Mark.
“It’s as if we’re from them,” Elizabeth said.
From the beginning, Mary wanted her children to know how loved and wanted they were, and how a “selfless act of love” on the part of their birth mothers brought them home.
“We never wanted them to feel different,” Mary said. “They were chosen.”
St. Elizabeth’s works to ensure that every child receives this same level of love and support from their adoptive families. However, their work extends beyond matching children to the perfect parents.
Carolyn Morris, a staff member with the foundation, put it simply.
“Our mission is to take care of women in crisis pregnancies,” she said. “Adoption is a happy byproduct.”
Through the efforts of Lillie Petit Gallagher, the first director of the organization, St. Elizabeth’s built its system of care around the expectant mother.
The foundation, which is now directed by Teri Casso, continues to carry on the philosophy of providing for the whole woman. That includes giving her the freedom to choose how to facilitate one of the most difficult choices she will likely have to make.
As a licensed agency, St. Elizabeth’s provides services like housing, medical expenses and legal assistance to the women who arrive at their doors. It even offers counseling to the birth mother from pregnancy through post-placement.
Jennifer Lightfoot, director of outreach and education at the foundation, stressed that meeting women’s basic needs is crucial as they consider adoption. The expectant mothers in many cases are dealing with unplanned pregnancies that may come at a time when they are experiencing difficult circumstances in their lives.
“Get her in a safe place, get her children safe, get some groceries,” Lightfoot said. “Then she can make a decision about what she wants to do with this pregnancy.”
Most of the women that come to St. Elizabeth’s are young adults, often between ages 22 and 35. Many have one child already. Women have to “self-select” to use their services — they call or show up at the front door.
“Are you in a safe place?” is one of the first things staff members ask when they take a phone call.
Staff often drive hours across the state to reach the women who need its help.
“You don’t do this work unless you respect these women,” Lightfoot said. “They are putting the baby’s needs before their own. She loves this baby more than she loves herself — that’s the bottom line.”
One birth mother who found herself welcomed with open arms is Ericka Sutton. When Sutton was 15, she was a victim of assault that resulted in a pregnancy.
Young and afraid, Sutton was directed to St. Elizabeth’s by her doctor. Though initially skeptical of the services, Sutton soon recognized that the support she would receive was complete.
“They are always genuinely there for you,” she said. “I couldn’t have made it without them.”
St. Elizabeth’s helped Sutton coordinate an open adoption, which means she could still be in contact with her son, William. William is now 8, and Sutton is an active participant in his life. They text, talk on the phone and video-chat with each other.
“It’s more than just a letter or a photo,” she said. “We are truly a family.”
As for Sutton, she has graduated from both high school and college, and is working toward a career as a forensic anthropologist, through which she hopes to make a difference and fight for justice.
Even now, Sutton has a strong relationship with the staff at St. Elizabeth’s.
“They truly honor us as birth mothers and respect our decisions,” she said.
Whether through drawing up a suitable adoption plan or selecting the perfect family for a child, St. Elizabeth’s does everything it can to provide women in crisis with choices and allow them to have some sense of control over their situation.
Though the staff of St. Elizabeth’s all treasure moving stories over the years of birth mothers experiencing relief and adoptive parents discovering joy, many find one moment in the adoption process the most powerful and bittersweet: the day the expected child is born.
Coordinated through the foundation, adoptive families are often present in the hospital with the birth mother during the delivery. A St. Elizabeth’s staff member is also on site to mediate and comfort. It is an emotional scene for all parties for very different reasons.
“You’re having a wedding and a funeral, all in the same room,” Lightfoot said. “We’re dealing with happiness and loss.”
For Morris, who has been with St. Elizabeth’s for 10 years, one story stands out in her memory that illuminates the beauty and intimacy of this moment. As many births as she has witnessed, something about this interaction between the birth mother and adoptive mother transfixed her.
In the delivery room following the birth, the doctor immediately turned to hand the newborn to the adoptive mother. She cradled the child in her arms, and kissed it.
Then, the adoptive mother looked up, her new child still wrapped in her arms, and walked to the birth mother’s bedside.
“She handed the baby to the birth mother, and the birth mother did the same thing — she hugged the baby, and kissed it, and handed it back to the adoptive mother,” Morris said. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the place.”