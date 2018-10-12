The same company that ran a crane barge into the Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsonville early Friday also operated the tugboat that crashed into Mardi Gras World in New Orleans in May.

Marquette Transportation was operating the tugboat named Kristine Alexis, which was towing the crane barge that ran into the Sunshine Bridge early Friday morning, according to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Raymond Wagner.

Marquette Transportation is based in Paducah, Kentucky, and has a location in Harahan. The firm operates river, gulf inland and offshore vessels for a range of cargo, including grains, coal, oil and specialty cargo like construction equipment, military equipment and riverboat casinos.

In May, a tugboat called the Steve Richoux, also owned by Marquette Transportation, crashed a barge into a wharf just outside Mardi Gras World’s “float den,” an accident that collapsed the pier.

Coast Guard Lt. Commander Travis Collier said that investigation, being done by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard, was still ongoing. Marquette Transportation was operating the Steve Richoux tugboat that was towing the raft of barges that crashed into Mardi Gras World during New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s inaugural ball.

Calls and emails to Marquette Transportation were not immediately returned Friday.

Wagner said it was not clear what exactly the barge was doing, where it was headed or who was on board when it ran into the bridge Friday.

“We’re digging into that,” he said. “Investigators are on the scene to determine what the barge was doing, why it was on that side of the river, why it was going through that specific span on the river.”

The National Transportation Safety Board was not conducting an investigation as of Friday morning, Wagner said, but could get involved if the incident rises to the level of “potential major marine casualty.” Coast Guard officials are in the preliminary phase of an investigation, Wagner said, and few details about the crash were immediately available.

Friday’s crash was also not the first time a Marquette Transportation vessel hit a bridge. The company, which was founded in 1978, managed the towing vessel that hit the U.S. 80 bridge near Vicksburg, Mississippi, in 2008.

The crash into the Sunshine Bridge Friday shuttered indefinitely a major travel artery in Donaldsonville, delaying school start times and diverting thousands of drivers to alternate routes.

The crane atop the barge was in an upright position when it hit the bridge. Photos showed a horizontal beam of the bridge was crumpled. Louisiana State Police reported the crash just before 3 a.m., and the state Department of Transportation and Development said it had identified a contractor to work on the bridge and was trying to reopen it as quickly as possible.