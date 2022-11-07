An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy who worked in the parish jail was arrested Monday on counts of bringing contraband into a prison facility, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
The arrest follows an investigation that ended with Adam Sylve being booked into the Ascension Parish jail on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a count of malfeasance in office, Webre said in a statement Monday night.
Sylve, who had worked in the Ascension Sheriff's Corrections Division, admitted to the transactions during an interview with investigators and was terminated from his job, Webre said.
Sylve had been employed with the Ascension Sheriff's Office for about four months.
The investigation continues, and further arrests may be pending.
“We will continue to hold our deputies to the highest standards," Webre said in the statement. "While we cannot always control their actions, we will hold them accountable for their wrongdoings.”