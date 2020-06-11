Descendants of Troy H. Middleton, the namesake of LSU's library, are denouncing the school's move to change the name to distance itself from its segregated past.

University officials on Wednesday announced plans to change the library's name in the wake of a national movement after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in late May.

The Middleton family on Thursday released a statement to The Advocate.

"General Troy Middleton was an American hero and Louisiana icon. We expressly and unequivocally denounce the university's dishonorable plan to remove his name and memorials from the very library the funds for which he led the university's effort to obtain from the state legislature," the statement reads.

"We encourage the public to reach out personally to each member of the Board of Supervisors, and to the Governor's office, to express their outrage at this proposed defenestration. We further encourage the Board of Supervisors to take this opportunity to make a principled stand against erasure of this great state's history."

LSU leaders have been working with black student leaders to implement changes, one of which includes removing the Middleton name from the library building. Gov. John Bel Edwards also voiced his support for the name change Thursday.

Middleton was the president of LSU from 1951 to 1962, and the controversy with continuing his legacy stems from comments he made in a 1961 letter to former University of Texas Chancellor Harry Ransom, including that LSU still kept black students "in a given area."

The LSU Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss the name change at its June 19 meeting.