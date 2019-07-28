Like many local Boy Scouts, Navy Cmdr. Matt Noland spent a night aboard the World War II-era USS Kidd during elementary school. Unlike the others, he’s about to spend a lot of time aboard its modern namesake.
Noland, born and raised in Baton Rouge, will become executive officer — the second-highest officer on board — of the current USS Kidd in September. If all goes as expected, he’ll become its commander in about 18 months.
For him, it’s a special assignment.
“It is a very cool coincidence,” Noland said. “There are between 250 and 300 ships in the Navy. For me to get the USS Kidd and to be from Baton Rouge and not just be from there but also be interested in that ship from the time I was a little kid is pretty cool. It is not lost on my family.”
Noland, 42, is the son of John and Lynn Noland. His wife, the former Elizabeth Schroeter, grew up in Zachary. He visited the USS Kidd Veterans Museum in downtown Baton Rouge often and got to know its original director, Maury Drummond.
“I spent lots of time talking to him,” Noland said. “He had built ship models, and if you spend any time going around the museum, there’s all these beautiful model warships, and he had built some of the most exquisite ones. … I spent lots of time wandering around that museum as a teenager and an early college man just enjoying those models and talking to Mr. Drummond about them.
“It definitely sparked my fascination with ships and with the Navy.”
Noland graduated from McKinley High School and attended LSU, originally on a music scholarship in violin performance. As a sophomore, he decided to become a naval officer. He went to Southern University twice a week to participate in Navy ROTC drills and classes, and he graduated from LSU in 2002, immediately earning a naval commission.
Noland has served aboard three guided missile frigates, earned a master’s degree from the Naval War College, had an exchange tour with the Canadian Navy and served as a warfare and tactics instructor before getting the opportunity to become an executive officer.
When Noland joined the Navy, there was no active ship named USS Kidd. However, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer was commissioned in 2007. Like its predecessor, it was named for Rear Adm. Isaac C. Kidd, who died aboard the USS Arizona in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, the first American flag officer killed in the war.
When he was up for his upcoming assignment, Noland did not initially pursue the Kidd, which has Everett, Washington, as its home port instead of San Diego, where Noland was stationed. But, when told he would likely be sent to Everett, Noland said he’d like to be assigned to the Kidd. He had no assurance the Navy would agree. It did.
“I don’t know if me putting in that little personal word helped or not, or if it naturally just occurred and the timing worked out for the USS Kidd,” Noland said. “Either way, I got it. It’s very exciting for me.”
The original USS Kidd entered World War II in 1943 and served in numerous campaigns in the Pacific Ocean. On April 11, 1945, a Japanese kamikaze plane crashed into the Kidd, killing 38 and wounding 55 of the ship’s 320 sailors.
In 2010, Noland met a man wearing a USS Black cap and knew that it was one of the American destroyers that accompanied the Kidd during the kamikaze attack.
“This man witnessed it happen,” Noland said. “So, we talked about me being from Baton Rouge and having the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, which is one of the only one of those destroyers left in the world. I think there are only two or three of them left. He and I made that connection.”
Noland would like a connection between the old and new ships. When he served aboard the USS Lake Champlain, the ship would send sailors to events commemorating the War of 1812 Battle of Plattsburg on Lake Champlain in New York. He hopes to do something similar when he eventually takes command of the Kidd.
“If you told me when I joined the Navy in 2002 that I would be selected for command of a warship, I would have been surprised,” Noland said. “It is a very low percentage of the ensigns that makes it all the way up to that honor of command at sea. That’s very exciting to me. When you go back to high school when I first started seriously considering a naval career, it’s really kind of a lifelong aspiration, and it’s coming true for me. It’s incredible.”