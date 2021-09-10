The Federal Emergency Management Agency is setting up locations throughout southeast Louisiana to register people for assistance for their damage from Hurricane Ida.
Beginning Sunday, the agency will start the first of four days of mobile intake centers open up in Ascension Parish.
The centers are for anyone in the region, not just from Ascension, officials said, and they will not distribute aid or supplies.
A mobile unit will be the following locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
• Sunday — Lemann Center (Parking Lot), 1000 Clay St., Donaldsonville.
• Monday — Cabela’s, (Parking Lot), 2200 W. Cabela’s Parkway, Gonzales.
• Tuesday — Sorrento Community Center (Parking Lot), 7471 Main St., Sorrento.
• Wednesday — Paula Park, 16470 Paillette St., Prairieville.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, a center will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sept. 22 on the second floor of the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
“Mobile Registration Intake Centers are one registration option available to hurricane survivors, especially those without access to internet service or telephones,” East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome explained in a prepared statement Friday. “We want every eligible survivor to register with FEMA and apply for federal disaster assistance. The centers are just one of a number of ways they can do that.”
Broome has teamed up with other local leaders on another relief effort in Baton Rouge — this one kicking off over the weekend.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, people impacted by the storm can swing by Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Ave., for a drive-thru event that offers hot lunches, packaged food, hand sanitizer, water and $25 gift cards while supplies last. As for the FEMA centers, masks are required.