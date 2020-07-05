The emergency room at Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus has treated roughly 45 patients a day since it reopened on June 15 — nearly double the caseload hospital executives said is necessary to keep the long-shuttered facility afloat.

From bumps and bruises to chest pains and psychiatric emergencies, the doctors and nurses at the 23,000 square-foot facility off Florida Boulevard are seeing a wide range of ailments, said Dr. John Jones, the director of emergency medicine.

For residents who live nearby in some of the city's poorest ZIP codes, the revival of the 33-bed emergency room is a godsend. The closure five years ago left the region's hospital beds concentrated in south Baton Rouge and led to increased EMS transport times.

Dr. Jones said patients at the newly reopened facility have repeatedly asked: "Where have you guys been?"

When the emergency room shut down in 2015, hospital administrators said it was losing nearly $2 million a month from treating high volumes of uninsured patients, many of whom turned to the site after the closure of the Earl K. Long charity hospital in north Baton Rouge two years earlier.

At the time, 36% of the patients seen in Mid City's ER were uninsured.

With Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision in 2016 to expand Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act, the share of uninsured adults in East Baton Rouge Parish has roughly been cut in half from 13.2% in 2014 to 7.39% in 2018.

In March, Baton Rouge General penned a contract with the Governor's Office to set up an acute care hospital and emergency room at Mid City to manage an influx of coronavirus patients.

The structural changes to Medicaid in the last few years has Edgardo Tenreiro, the hospital's chief executive officer, hopeful the ER will be financially sustainable in the long run. He previously said they will take the reopening a "day at a time, a month at a time and see how it works."

Jennifer Gilmore, a nurse in the ER, started working at the hospital in 2000 and vividly remembers watching the last patient leave in 2015.

She was also there on June 15, when the first patient arrived — at 6:40 a.m., 20 minutes before the emergency room was officially set to reopen.

The staff who work at Mid City said their colleagues feel like "family."

"We've laughed together, cried together and we know each other's kids," Gilmore said. "It started out as a job, and then it became more than that. It became part of my life."

On her first day back, Gilmore said, she was immediately embraced by the hospital's plumber, whom she hadn't seen in years.

The hospital has hired 15 new employees to staff the ER, with plans to hire an additional 30 to 40 in the future, a spokesperson said.

