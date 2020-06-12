Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Friday that she's creating a new commission to study racial inequities throughout the parish since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked nationwide outrage over the racism that persists in America today.

"The protests that we have seen across the country — most of them peaceful — stem from the centuries of anger, frustration and grief," Broome said during a press conference Friday morning outside City Hall. "We are indeed at a crossroads in our nation's history. … We cannot shy away from the opportunity to discuss important topics such as race and racism."

Broome said she's been railing against these issues for years and is seizing the moment to address them because society in general is finally recognizing the impacts of systemic racism and demanding change. She said Floyd's killing is just the tipping point.

Broome, who's in the middle of a reelection campaign, touted some of the changes she's implemented since taking office in 2017, including reforms to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Her first campaign also unfolded against a backdrop of protests against police brutality following the 2016 fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling outside a Baton Rouge convenience store, which like Floyd's death was captured on video.

The new commission will focus on four main areas of improvement: community and economic development, education, health and human services, arts and culture, and government entities. Broome will appoint the commission's 24 members, who will include the student body presidents of LSU, Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College. People can apply online to participate.

The group will have its first meeting sometime in the next two weeks. Then members will have 90 days to compile a set of recommendations, which will be presented to the mayor and Metro Council. The commission's meetings will be open to the public.

Broome's announcement came just a few days after Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held his own press conference in which he expressed support for protesters speaking out against the racism and police brutality. Paul also emphasized several reforms the police department has implemented in recent years.

Those changes include new policies enacted in 2017 that ban chokeholds or strangleholds except in emergency circumstances and require officers to intervene if a colleague is using excessive force. Floyd was pronounced dead after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes while the man pleaded for air. The department has also revamped its internal affairs process, which investigates officer misconduct.

BRPD leaders said they believe such changes are responsible for the peaceful protests that have unfolded over the past several days in Baton Rouge even as other cities have been rocked with widespread vandalism and violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

Broome's announcement Friday wasn't the first time she's spoken out about the protests and the need for change. She joined protesters during the first demonstration organized in Baton Rouge, which was a peaceful march through downtown to the state capitol, calling for people to fight for equal treatment and opportunities and emphasizing how Floyd's death has "shaken the foundation of communities and hearts across America — including Baton Rouge."

She said the commission's role should not be limited to producing "ideas and conversations" but should instead lead to direct actions.

"You cannot have one part of your community at a D grad, another part of your community at an A grade and think you're achieving equity and inclusion," Broome said. "It doesn't happen like that."

