East Baton Rouge Parish has finally completed upgrades to its sewer system, but residents will continue to see their rates rise for the next few years.
The city-parish has increased rates by four percent each year since 2004 and will do so again heading into 2020, bringing the cost for a typical family up to $55 per month.
The federal government first ordered East Baton Rouge to fix its outdated system in 1988, and the Environmental Protection Agency expanded its requirements in 2002.
The work was completed in 2018, said Richard Speer, the city-parish's director of environmental services.
The city-parish anticipates it will ultimately cost $1.6 billion to fulfill all the requirements of the federal consent decree, Speer said. In addition to the penny sales tax for streets and sewers, sewer user fees have risen for customers since 2000.
In the new year, customers in Baton Rouge, Central and unincorporated areas will pay $23.56 for the first 3,000 gallons and 57 cents for each 100 gallons after that.
A small household may not use more than 3,000 gallons and could wind up just paying the $23.56 monthly minimum. A typical family with four or five members is likely to use about 8,600 gallons, which would cost $55.
Customers in Baker and Zachary can expect to pay a little more since they have their own municipal collection lines but use the parish's treatment plants.
Businesses pay the same rate as residential properties, but industrial sites have to treat their own water. The city-parish plants can remove biological waste but aren't designed to handle the heavy metals that contaminate industrial sewage.
Because the sewage system upgrades were so extensive, the city-parish has projected a four percent rate hike every year through 2025, when debt service on the sewer bond will peak.