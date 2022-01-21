A blend of moist air and frigid temperatures coated surfaces around Baton Rouge with a sheen of frost early Friday, but roads that had closed overnight to protect drivers from Winter Storm Jasper reopened by morning thanks to lower-than-forecast precipitation.

Still, with risk of freezing rain and sleet all but gone, officials urged people to prepare for bitterly cold weather entering the weekend.

Temperatures from the River Parishes all the way north to the Louisiana-Mississippi line could dip well below freezing overnight Friday through Saturday, officials said.

“For those who need to take care of their outdoor spigots or whatever it may be, now’s the time,” said Benjamin Schott, chief meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Slidell office.

The NWS hard-freeze warning means areas north of I-10 and I-12 could see temperatures into the low-20s between Friday and Saturday mornings.

Officials say those temperatures mean people should bring pets indoors and take precautions to preserve crops and pipes, which can freeze and burst if they aren’t properly insulated.

The State Fire Marshal cautioned people to take care while heating homes in the bitter cold. Homeowners should check fire alarms, position space heaters 3 to 5 feet away from combustible objects and should avoid using wood stoves or ovens to heat homes, the agency said.

Strawberry farmer William Fletcher, who owns Fletcher Strawberry Farm in Ponchatoula, said Friday that he was shielding his crops from the cold by placing a protective covering over the plants.

Fletcher said this cold snap won’t pose an existential threat to his berry crops. But the sub-30 temperatures predicted north of lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas Friday evening will undoubtedly cause some damage to his plants, he said.

“That is beyond the capability of what the cover is intended to protect from,” Fletcher said.

Seventy-three miles to the south and west of Fletcher’s farm, Ascension Parish officials told all west bank residents Friday to protect their pipes and not run their faucets beyond a slow drip heading into the weekend.

Parish government runs the water system for the city of Donaldsonville and surrounding rural areas. A sharp freeze in early 2018 led parish officials to cut water service to more than 3,000 city customers for up to seven hours.

Martin McConnell, parish government spokesman, said the west bank water plant was not having any problems on Friday morning and workers were taking steps to prepare for the cold snap. But he said parish officials issued the warning as a precaution to avoid a repeat of the 2018 incident.

In some places, the cold was already affecting utility services Friday. Two-thousand Entergy customers in rural St. Helena and Tangipahoa Parishes were without power Friday morning, a spokesperson for the energy utility said, as workers began mending a downed powerline.

“Elsewhere, we have crews and contractors on standby and are continuing to monitor the weather and any impacts it could have,” said spokesman David Freese. “But overall, we’re thankful to not have seen any significant icing impact our area.”

When Jasper’s cold front entered South Louisiana on Wednesday night, the storm was forecast to bring Arctic air followed by a moist atmosphere.

It was that moisture that would have caused ice pellets of sleet and the freezing rain, bringing risk to drivers on overpasses and bridges.

The threat of freezing rain dissipated, though, as the storm system veered away from the region, Schott said.

“You would have had to thread this perfect needle of getting that really cold air all the way down here to the Gulf Coast, and still having enough moisture in the atmosphere from that system to produce the rain needed for freezing conditions on bridges and roads and things like that,” he explained.

“We just did not get the two to be perfectly meshed over, which is a good thing,” he added. “It would be a very different story this morning if that had been the case.”

Staff writer David Mitchell contributed to this report.