The Amite River, the Amite Diversion Canal and other waterways in Ascension and Livingston parishes will close noon Thursday to recreational traffic due to high water levels prompted by heavy rains still draining from the region, Ascension and Livingston officials said.
The Amite River was already at minor flood stage at Denham Springs and French Settlement but had not yet reached that level at the midpoint of those two gauges, at Port Vincent, the National Weather Service says.
The Amite River is expected to hit peak levels -- but still remain at minor flood stages -- beginning 1 a.m. Saturday at Denham Springs and cascading downstream through the weekend and possibly next week.
Livingston and Ascension Parish presidents Layton Ricks and Clint Cointment confirmed the planned water way closures. The joint decision to close waterways to recreational traffic is often critical because the two parishes share the Amite River and the Diversion Canal.
In addition to the waterway closures, Cointment said all Ascension Parish boat launches will close at noon Thursday.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the round of heavy storms this week have dropped between 3 to more than 7 inches of rain in portions of Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes inside the Amite River Basin, the Weather Services says.
Locations in Amite County, Mississippi, where the bulk the Amite's upper river basin is located in that state, also received around 4 to 4.6 inches in the same period.
A key benchmark for Ascension and lower Livingston flood protection planning, the Amite River gauge at the Port Vincent bridge is expected to peak at minor flood stage of 8.5 feet starting 7 a.m. Sunday, National Weather Service forecasts say.
The Comite River, which is in East Baton Rouge Parish but feeds into the Amite, was also in minor flood stage Thursday. It was expected to peak at 24.1 feet 7 a.m. Friday and remain in minor flood.
The Weather Service also updates its forecasts as more information about storms comes to light.
Ascension has been running its array of pump stations for the past few days to prepare for and remove the rainfall this week, parish officials have said.
Cointment and his administration have also been developing guidelines to uniformly address high-water situations in the future, a parish statement adds.
He and the Ascension Waterways Commission have promulgated a formal set of guidelines that will be presented to the Ascension Parish Council for adoption as an ordinance that will require vessel to travel at idle speeds and force closures at set river gauge levels.
“As the population has grown along the Amite / Blind River basin over the years, there have been situations arise where high-water events have threatened life and property,” Cointment said in the statement. “By developing these guidelines, we will eliminate the guesswork and confusion about waterway closures.”
The guidelines, when adopted, will be added to the existing ordinances.
The Advocate/The Times-Picayune reporter Mark Schleifstein contributed to this story.