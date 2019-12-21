The city-parish intends to lean on state, regional and local public agencies as well as faith-based community leaders for help encouraging participation in next year's decennial population count by the U.S. Census Bureau.

And the city-parish's campaign around the 2020 census will likely be focused on getting residents in the parish's majority-minority areas to take part.

Like Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will create her own "Complete Count Committee" early next year.

Broome, who serves on the committee at the state level, plans to establish a similar parish committee. It will include a diverse mix of individuals and organizations tasked with stressing the importance of the 2020 count for the parish's future.

The count will be used to help determine federal funding for medical care, public safety, education, infrastructure and other quality of life issues, as well as representation in government.

"Census data is directly correlated to the allocation of federal dollars we receive," said Courtney Scott, an assistant chief administrative officer with Broome's administration. "And in 2010, we lost a congressional seat."

Nicole Jolly, director of strategic initiatives with the Urban League of Louisiana, said that can have rippling effects for communities of color already critical of the lack of representation they receive in government at the local, state and national levels.

"We want to make sure people see the census as a way to be heard," Jolly said. "By being counted we are reflected in our representation and power."

The New Orleans-based Urban League of Louisiana is one of the groups partnering with the city-parish on its census participation campaign in the Baton Rouge area.

April 1, 2020 is designated as "Census Day," meaning by that time households should have received their initial invitation for the count that will include instructions on how to fill out questionnaires online, over the telephone or through the mail.

Census workers will start going door-to-door in May 2020 to homes that haven't responded to the initial invitation.

According to data compiled by the Census Bureau, some of the areas that were the most difficult to count in the 2010 census were near LSU and in south Baton Rouge, north of Florida Boulevard between North Ardenwood Drive and Lobdell Boulevard and a portion of southeast East Baton Rouge Parish around Coursey Boulevard and the South Sherwood Forest area. Those were all places where the return rate on mailers were less than 60% in 2010.

The rate of participation, throughout much of North Baton Rouge fell within the median scale in 2010, the Census Bureau reported.

Jolly said the lack of participation often found in communities of color is tied to the mistrust a lot of minorities have with government and a lack in knowledge of how the census data is used.

"That's why it is important to us that we use trusted voices or messengers to reach out in those communities," she said, referring to individuals like church pastors. "We need folks speaking on our behalf that have direct access to more of the general population."

Scott stressed the need for residents to be as transparent as possible when it comes to providing the Census Bureau with a snapshot of their households given the decadelong effect these numbers will have on the city-parish's ability to secure federal funding in the future.

She said the city-parish could lose out on nearly $3,000 annually for every person that's not properly counted within households.

"If we miss a family of four, that's more than $100,000 over 10 years," she said.

Groups like the local chapter of the NAACP have already said they too will be advocating for citizen participation given what the early population estimates suggest for the racial makeup of the city-parish.

Te Census Bureau estimated that, as of July 1, 2018, the parish's population was 47.8% white and 47% black.

If those numbers hold it could shake up the makeup of the parish's Metro Council, on which whites hold the majority given how districts are currently drawn.

The Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states in March 2021, which in turn will be used to redraw legislative districts based on the new population changes.

This year's count won't effect the upcoming municipal elections in 2020, though.

The city-parish and Urban League of Louisiana will start ramping up their respective campaigns in early 2020 through a host of community events and various meetings urging particularization in next year's census.

"The most important thing we want residents to know is that it's confidential," Scott said.