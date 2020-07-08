The coronavirus might cause Baton Rouge-area tax assessors to cut some businesses and homeowners a break on their property taxes — which is good news for them, but bad news for some parts of the city-parish budget.

Property taxes make up about 9% of the current general fund budget, or about $28.7 million. But some specific agencies — like the library system, mosquito and rodent control, Downtown Development District and Council on Aging — are funded by their own dedicated property taxes, which combined are worth more than $100 million.

The more generous assessors are with granting property tax breaks, the bigger the budget hit will be.

"Right now it's a hard thing for them to figure out, in terms of what (property) values will be affected," said Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel. "We're concerned, but our percentage of property tax revenue is low. It'll mostly affect the school board and sheriff more.”

In Louisiana, assessors establish the property values upon which tax bills are calculated. The pandemic hit in the quadrennial reassessment year, when assessors across the state take fresh stock of property values and new growth.

Recently, tax assessors in the Baton Rouge region announced plans to allow business owners to request reductions in their 2020 assessments if they can prove they've sustained economic damage from the coronavirus. Some assessors have promised the same for homeowners.

East Baton Rouge Assessor Brian Wilson says he's still evaluating how he could legally offer reductions to homeowners. And Wilson previously said his office will deal with assessment reductions for business owners on a case-by-case basis.

Assistant Finance Director Angie Savoy said department heads and parish agencies have already been asked to prioritize their spending requests for 2021 with the possibility of budget cuts. The mayor's office is expected to deliver its proposed 2020 spending plan to the Metro Council in early November.

"We have not received the 2020 reassessment information from the Assessor to forecast future property tax revenues," Savoy said in an email. "The Assessor’s Office informed us that they hope to have this information to us by the end of the July, at which time we will be able to determine future revenue projections for property taxes."

While some individual departments are closely monitoring property tax changes, the biggest problem for the broader city-parish government remains sales taxes. Efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus forced many businesses to temporarily close, which meant much fewer sales to tax.

The city-parish expects a shortfall of at least $23 million in sales taxes. Gissel said they're banking on reimbursement from the federal coronavirus relief legislation approved in March to shore up a lot of those shortfalls.