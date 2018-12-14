Baton Rougeans may now track how the local government is spending public money, as the city-parish has decided to put its checkbook information online.

A spreadsheet is available at data.brla.gov/Government/Open-Checkbook-BR/7qhq-wwsg/data. The checks can be sorted by date, department or amount, and the site offers a brief description of what was purchased.

“Over the past two years, we have made great strides in becoming a more transparent and data-driven City-Parish government – from policy measures that govern how data must be considered open by default moving forward to how we utilize data to more efficiently serve citizens and make better, more informed decisions,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wrote in a Friday news release.

See how much your EBR neighbors' property is worth, how much they pay in taxes East Baton Rouge tax roll assessments for 2017 are now available online -- a treasure trove of information about what homes are worth, and how…

The city-parish has also released a report discussing the government's various strategies for making more information available. The report is available at brla.gov/opendatareport. City-parish data, including employee salaries, city-parish contracts, property tax information and various interactive maps are available at data.brla.gov and gis.brla.gov.

"This (open data) report serves as a clear example of the progress we have made to further our commitment to open data, as well as the opportunities that lay ahead of us to more intentionally use data to improve quality of life in Baton Rouge while building upon our standing as a leading digital city in the nation for mid-sized communities," Broome said.

Baton Rouge government recognized for technology; public invited to help make it better Baton Rouge has won national recognition for improving its technology in the past year, and the city-parish is asking the public to help make …