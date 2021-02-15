Four-year-old Bradley Wormser, who was diagnosed with autism just after he turned 2, doesn't say a lot of words out loud right now, but he's thinking them — and sharing them — thanks to a handheld computer device that he's become an expert with over the last year.
Using a keyboard labeled with icons instead of letters, he tells visitors at his recent occupational therapy session at the Emerge Center in Baton Rouge, which serves children with autism, that he's four years old.
His mom, Paige Wormser, who's nearby, asks him what her name is, and he quickly answers with the keyboard, "Mom."
Monday through Friday, Bradley comes to the Emerge Center's "Bloom" program for preschoolers that provides speech and occupational therapies, as well as what's called applied behavior analysis to help him build helpful behaviors.
He is learning about new foods, has built strength and balance skills, and now takes visits to the dentist or hairstylist in stride. Bradley can easily write his name and has learned how to be comfortable wearing a helmet when he rides his bike.
Bradley's achievements are the reason that Paige and her husband, Ben Wormser, enrolled him in the largest study of autism in the world, called the SPARK study.
"There were so many engaged parents that came before me that made the resources I have today possible," Paige said. "We want to contribute to the SPARK study, so that later generations have more information on how best to help these children."
SPARK, which is researching genetic causes of autism in order to find new treatments, is sponsored by the Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative. The initiative is one of the programs of the New York-based Simons Foundation.
Started in 2016 with a goal of enrolling 50,000 people, the SPARK study is halfway there, with more than 26,000 participants to date.
Thirty-one medical schools and autism research centers across the U.S. are helping to recruit families and individuals affected by autism.
The local, nonprofit Emerge Center recently became a satellite site in the Gulf South for one of those research centers, the Geisinger Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
"It's very important that we partner with a larger institution that pioneers in research to help the clinical outcome for that child," said Deanna Whittle, chief executive officer of the Emerge Center. "We want to help them live their fullest life possible."
Families or individuals who want to enroll in the study can create an account with the SPARK study online, then complete and return a saliva collection kit that is mailed to them.
"Our goal is ultimately targeted treatment for autism, but we're not quite there yet," said Cora Taylor, Ph.D., an assistant professor and clinical psychologist with the Geisinger Autism and Developmental Medicine Institute.
The SPARK study participants are helping researchers get closer to that goal, she said.
Paige Wormer, Bradley's mom, said that, when her son was diagnosed with autism, "It wasn't scary. It was like, 'I know what to do now.' The next step is you just want to get them some help."