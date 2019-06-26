After more than a month of debate and a half dozen failed votes, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council on Wednesday finally approved a contract for a legal representative to handle the city-parish's municipal bond measures.

The decision came as the city-parish moves forward with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's MovEBR road improvement plan and considers refinancing previous bonds related to its sewer program that officials said would net $18 million in savings.

In a 7-4 vote the council approved Councilman Dwight Hudson's suggestion to award a two-year exclusive contract to The Butler Snow law firm that includes a one-year renewal option.

That decision nullified a competing motion from Councilman LaMont Cole, who preferred giving the contract to the law firm of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson.

The council has been arguing over the issue since May.

East Baton Rouge Metro Council continues squabble over contract for bond counsel The city-parish remains without a legal representative for municipal bond measures after the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, following …

The administration was seeking permission to enter into a contract with Butler Snow because Richard Leibowitz, who has served as the city-parish's bond counsel for nearly 30 years, recently left the Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson to work at Butler Snow.

"You never allow policy to follow a person," Councilwoman Tara Wicker said. "God forbid, if Richard died today or tomorrow or decided to move away, everything you have in terms of that history follows that person. I think this is sending us down the wrong path."

Councilwoman Chauna Banks noted that the remaining staff at Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson is more than qualified to oversee the city-parish's legal proceedings and bond negotiations.

But Hudson and Pro Tem Scott Wilson said Leibowitz has more historical knowledge of the city-parish's previous bonds, giving him the ability to quickly jump in and continue the work he's mostly credited with initiating.

"Richard has been here, understands the process and can move forward tomorrow," Wilson said.

Joining Hudson in approving the contract were Wilson, Denise Amoroso, Barbara Freiberg, Chandler Loupe, Matt Watson and Trae Welch.

Council members Cole, Wicker, Banks and Erika Green voted in opposition.

Having bond counsel now assures there shouldn't be any hiccups with the implementation of Broome's nearly $1 billion roads improvement plan, which is set for municipal bond issuance in the immediate future.

+3 Understanding why, how this latest roads tax won major support in traffic-weary Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome managed to flip voter sentiment for her roads improvement tax during Saturday's election in a lot of plac…

Wednesday night the Metro Council also approved contracts for the managers for the more than 70 projects connected to Broome's plan.

CSRS has been picked to oversee all new capacity improvement projects included in the MovEBR plan estimated at more than $805 million. Stantec is handling the second group of more than $312.6 million worth of projects designated as community enhancement/corridor improvements.

Several residents voiced concerns over the contracts with both firms. One of those concerns related to minority-owned firms not receiving a more substantial share for their roles as subcontractors.

"It's wrong. We continue to wonder why our community fails and it's because we aren't equitable in our distribution of resources," said Gary Chambers, publisher of The Rouge Collection.

But many of the council's black representatives were pleased to learn from representatives of CSRS and Stantec that they actively recruit and include minority-owned firms to serve as subcontractors.

Administration officials also noted there will be plenty of opportunities for minority-owned firms to bid and possibly secure construction contracts as the projects get underway.

"We still have to hire firms to do that work and we plan to reach out to (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) firms for that," said Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill.

The initial terms of the agreements with both firms is 18 months. The firms have the option to negotiate the scope of work and compensation for extensions of their contracts in two-year increments.

The value of the contracts are not to exceed $7.4 million for CSRS or $5.6 million for Stantec, the administration announced earlier this month.

MovEBR is funded by the 30-year, half-cent sales tax voters approved in November.