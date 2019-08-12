NAPOLEONVILLE — A man already in jail on a felony sex crime case involving a juvenile is facing new counts of second-degree rape and molestation of another juvenile after being indicted by a grand jury, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
Detectives recently began investigating a complaint by a now 24-year-old woman who alleged that Rickie Mills, 61, of 115 Wickham Lane, Napoleonville, had abused her from the time she was in middle school until Mills was arrested in a different case in December 2016, Falcon said in a statement.
Mills remains in Assumption Parish prison from that arrest, accused of second-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile who was 15 at the time, Falcon said. The grand jury handed down its indictment of Mills in the second case on Aug. 7.