Louisiana drivers can expect to pay around $4 per gallon of regular gas on Wednesday, but several spots around Baton Rouge still have lower prices.
The current average in Baton Rouge stands at $4.067 per gallon, according to AAA's Wednesday report.
By collecting information from users and directly from gas stations, GasBuddy displays live prices.
Here's the cheapest places to fill up around Baton Rouge:
- $3.23 per gallon: Shell and Circle K at 9818 Perkins Rd.
- $3.39 per gallon: Village Mart at 14448 LA-73
- $3.41 per gallon: Duckroost Seafood at 13277 LA-431
- $3.45 per gallon: Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave.
- $3.49 per gallon: Sam's Club at 10444 N. Mall Dr.
