Christopher Dooley, a rapper who once performed on the floor of the Louisiana Legislature, was arrested Friday on a murder charge in Shreveport, according to KSLA-TV.
Dooley, 31, who performs under the name Hurricane Chris, was arrested after a man was shot around 1 a.m. Police said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a Shreveport hospital.
Dooley claims self-defense after an alleged struggle over his vehicle, but video footage of the incident convinced detectives that he did not act in self-defense, police said. The vehicle that the victim was allegedly trying to steal did not belong to Dooley but was reported stolen, police said.
Dooley was charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of illegal possession of stolen things.
In 2009, Dooley performed his song, "Halle Berry (She's Fine)" on the floor of the Legislature as a guest of then-Rep. Barbara Norton (D-Shreveport).