Following a two-year hiatus caused by COVID and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish Fair is finally back this October.
Since 1937, the fair has only been canceled a handful of times. The 2021 closure was the first time the fair had ever been shuttered for two years in a row.
The grounds lost a barn and two concession stands, while several picnic pavilions suffered roof damage. Although most of the damage has been repaired, the fair is still without a poultry barn; those events will go on elsewhere.
"We have weathered the storm," said Lynne Sibley, president of the Livingston Parish Fair Association. "Hopefully we’re going to be able to open up and run our full slate."
As a non-profit organization, the funds generated druing the fair help organizers maintain the grounds for the next year. Losing two years of income has been difficult, Sibley said.
Nevertheless, she said organizers are "looking forward to putting it back together and opening up and hoping for a successful run."
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said he is "delighted" the fair is returning this year.
"Our people always plan on and look forward every year to the fair, and all of its rides and entertainment, and fun-filled days for our kids, as well as the adults," he said. "But because of COVID and the Hurricane it has been missed for the last two years."
"It's back and we are looking forward to seeing you all out there this year," he added.
The fair, which runs from Oct. 1-9, features a parade, rodeo, livestock show and beauty pageants, among other events. Sibley said past years have brought an average of 25,000 to 30,000 people through the fair gates, though some years have exceeded that number.
Parking and entry to the fair are free, so anyone can come walk around for the day to enjoy the atmosphere without spending a penny.
"The fair is more of a reunion for people who group up here," Sibley said. "We’re looking forward to bringing it back this year and having everyone come out and enjoy the fair."
She has heard from residents who say they are excited for the fair to "make a comeback."
"It’s one of the biggest events in the parish for the year," Sibley said. "It’s been a family tradition, tried and true for many, many years. We’re getting a lot of excitement, a lot of requests for information. I’m hoping for a banner a year."