Grambling State University Campus Living and Housing implemented a 10 p.m. curfew on Friday following a shooting on campus.
The incident took place on Thursday night around 10 p.m. Shots were fired between Pinchback and Douglass Halls.
A non-student is recovering from non-life threatening injuries. Campus police are investigating.
A shelter-in-place warning was issued immediately via the emergency text message system.
“We are grateful that no students were injured during this incident,” says Grambling State President Rick Gallot in a news release. “Campus safety is our first priority. We have taken immediate additional steps to protect our students."
He continued: “These enhanced measures include increased security, access control [mechanisms, stations, check points, etc.], and the immediate implementation of a 10 p.m. curfew until further notice.”