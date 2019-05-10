Baton Rouge is getting a $30 million federal grant to help revitalize one of the city's distressed neighborhoods and enhance economic development, officials announced Friday.

The funds are earmarked for a revitalization project for Ardenwood Village — roughly a 2-square-mile area on either side of Ardenwood Drive between Choctaw Drive and Florida Boulevard.

The city-parish has said it plans to use the money to redevelop the Housing Authority’s Ardenwood Village apartments, develop a 168-unit housing community called Cypress at Ardendale, create housing demolition and neighborhood beautification initiatives and more.

The grant award through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was announced by U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy.

Baton Rouge is one of only four cities to receive the highly-competitive "Choice Neighborhoods" implementation grant.

The Choice Neighborhoods implementation grants support communities that have completed the planning process and are prepared to implement the transformation phase for neighborhood redevelopment, according to a news released issued jointly by Kennedy and Cassidy.

"This grant will...help improve the quality of life for hundreds of Louisiana families," Sen. Kennedy said in a news release Friday. "Neighborhoods should provide families with community and give kids a safe place to ride their bikes and play with their friends. The Choice Neighborhoods grant is a significant investment into the Baton Rouge economy, and it will help make the Ardenwood Village a more welcoming place for families to call home."

Cassidy added: "This grant brings critical housing, health and education resources to those in need of help."