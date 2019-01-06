Advocate staff photo by BILL FEIG -- State highway contractors continued Thursday to work on utilities and drainage work at La. 42 near La. 44 in Prairieville. The state department is building a major expansion of the two-lane highway along which many new subdivisions have gone over the past 20 years. More than three miles of La. 42 is being widened to four and five lanes after state and parish officials waited for years to cobble together the funding.