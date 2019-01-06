The construction project on La. 42 and La. 44 in Ascension Parish seems to have slowed down considerably in the last three to five months. The La. 42/44 intersection is a muddy mess with little to no drainage. I seldom see more than four or five workers and no more than one or two pieces of equipment moving. When will it get moving again?
Brendan J. Rush, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development, tells us: "Most of the work on La. 42/44 to this point has been subsurface drainage work, which is approximately 90 percent complete. This work is off the roadway and in specific locations so you will not see very large crews for this work. Additionally, you will not see most of the workers as many will be in ditches below most drivers' line of sight.
"This work can be slow and muddy for sure and is greatly affected by weather conditions and utility company work as they must move their lines before contractors can place drainage structures. Other than working on drainage, the contractor has installed the detour road at Muddy Creek and once traffic is swapped they will demolish the existing Muddy Creek bridge.
"Moving forward this month, the contractor is working on processing soil cement, laying the first 5-inch base layer for the road and setting the curb on top of that layer.
"The project is still on schedule to finish in the summer of 2020."
Speaking of highway construction …
Will the new lanes of Interstate 10, from the bridge to the split in Baton Rouge, include separate lanes for buses and other vehicles carrying two or more people?
DOTD's Brendan Rush answered this one for us, too: "There are no High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes planned for this stretch of I-10."