Summer Gasoline

FILE - In this March 10, 2009 file photo, Doug Kemp, of Sturbridge, Mass., pumps gas at the Ell-Bern service station in Boston. Gasoline prices are expected to stay relatively low this summer, according to a new government forecast. The average monthly price should top out at about $2.30-a-gallon, well below the $4 spikes in 2008. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, FILE)

 Lisa Poole

Gas prices in Baton Rouge are on the rise as pandemic restrictions lighten up and more people are getting out of the house. 

Prices in the capital area are averaging $2.95 per gallon as of Thursday morning, according to GasBuddy. That's an increase of about 14.3 cents in the past month.

The current national average sits at $3.25 per gallon, up about 7 cents from a month ago and about $1 higher than a year ago. In Louisiana, the current average is $3.03 per gallon. 

"The problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis. "If Americans can’t slow their appetite for fuels, we’ve got no place for prices to go but up.”

Oil prices also reached a seven-year high last week, contributing to the increase in cost. 

View comments