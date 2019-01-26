The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge on Thursday will release the names of its clergy who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors, according to a letter from Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca that was to be read at each Mass in the diocese this weekend.

"I am convinced that bringing more of the facts of this tragedy into the light will be a help to the victims of abuse and the beginning, I hope, of re-establishing trust where it has been lost," Duca wrote.

"I hope that this list will be a help to the victims of abuse who have felt betrayed and unsupported by the unwillingness of the Church to publicly admit to the crimes of these priests and to acknowledge the depth of pain and hurt that was caused by these priests’ abusive actions," he added.

+2 Baton Rouge Catholic Diocese hires auditors to review clergy abuse files, list to come in 2019 Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca has hired a law firm and an auditing firm to scrutinize clergy files and to help the Catholic Diocese complete…

The bishop announced in November that he had hired lawyers and auditors to scrutinize clergy files in anticipation of releasing the list. He said then that the diocese expected to release the names by the end of January. All seven Catholic dioceses in Louisiana have promised to publish similar lists of credibly accused priests.

So far, only New Orleans and Houma-Thibodaux have released them. The New Orleans list included 57 clergy members, while the Houma-Thibodaux list had 14.

The Baton Rouge Diocese reported in 2004, amid the first wave of a worldwide scandal about Catholic clergy sex abuse, that 10 diocesan priests and 13 priests from religious orders who served in Baton Rouge had been accused of sexual abuse. They did not name the 23 clerics.

The diocese also has faced dozens of allegations about priest sexual abuse in lawsuits. The vast majority have been related to Christopher Springer, whom the diocese removed from ministry in 1985 amid abuse allegations that would turn out to stretch back more than a decade. But the diocese also has faced lawsuits related to allegations of sexual abuse concerning former Bishop Joseph Sullivan, former missionary priest John Berube and others.

When the Archdiocese of New Orleans released names late last year of priests who had been credibly accused of abuse, eight priests on its list had ties to Baton Rouge. And when the Jesuit order also released a list late last year of priests credibly accused of abuse, two more on that list had spent time in Baton Rouge.

8 priests with ties to Baton Rouge area named in New Orleans' list of clergy accused of sex abuse Eight priests who spent time in Baton Rouge-area parishes were named in a ground-breaking list released by the Archdiocese of New Orleans on F…

Duca wrote in his new letter that renewal and healing cannot happen until people acknowledge the truths of the past. But he said despite the shame and sadness in the diocese's history, he continues to have hope that light will win over darkness. Duca's motto is "hope in the Lord."

"I know that some would prefer we just stop talking about this and move on," Duca wrote. "The fact that this wound will not heal tells us that we must continue to bring everything into the light."

Duca asked everyone to pray that the release of names will deepen concern for victims of abuse, lead to greater accountability to protect children and renew a desire to become holier in the image of Jesus.

The bishop added that he has listened to some victims share their stories and that he prays releasing the list will be a sign of his encouragement for abuse survivors to come forward "so we can offer help in their healing."