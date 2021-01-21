The Capital Area Transit System has failed for months to fulfill a public records request from The Advocate seeking emails sent between CATS' CEO Bill Deville and several consultants hired by the taxpayer-funded agency.
The delay — a potential violation of state law — comes as Deville faces scrutiny from CATS' board of commissioners over his ability to unilaterally award contracts valued at less than $50,000. A recent board report noted that several of the contracts included "minimal scopes and vague deliverables" and recommended more stringent board oversight.
The Advocate sent a demand letter last week asking CATS to comply with the public records law but as of Wednesday evening had not been provided the material.
"CATS is not exempt from the requirements of the public records law, and they have had ample time to provide these documents,” said Scott Sternberg, an attorney for The Advocate. “The people of the Baton Rouge area deserve to see what their tax dollars are paying for."
Deville in an interview earlier this week didn't dispute that the records belonged to the public, but said he and his staff have been too busy to process the requests. The state's public records law requires documents be made available within three working days of the request.
CATS hasn't offered a timeline on when the records would be made available.
The Advocate in November requested copies of emails sent between Deville and two consultants who served as strategic advisors to CATS' senior management, among other requests. The newspaper also asked for a copy of the text messages Deville had sent to his deputy on his taxpayer-funded cell phone.
The requests were acknowledged by the agency's communications director, Amie McNaylor, but never fulfilled. The newspaper was told in December the text messages would likely be made available the first full week of January.
Deville said his time, as of late, has been consumed by arbitration proceedings for more than a dozen union-protected workers who are challenging their terminations.
CATS' labor union recently filed a federal lawsuit accusing Deville of "union busting" for punishing workers who had spoken out publicly about "corrupt business practices" and unsafe working conditions at the agency.
In September, CATS' board convened a special committee to review Deville's contract authority. That action came after the union picketed the meeting, demanding greater oversight of how taxpayer dollars were being spent.
CATS is primarily funded through roughly $17 million in property taxes collected from residents of Baton Rouge and Baker.
When asked about the delayed records, Metro Council Member Erika Green, a CATS board member who sat on the special committee, said the board as a whole has urged the administration to quickly address requests filed by the public.