An Olin Chemical chlorine leak last week that sent poisonous chlorine gas wafting into neighborhoods in Plaquemine and prompted 39 people to go to the hospital released an estimated 6,512 pounds of the chemical into the air and on the ground, early company figures say.
Though future revisions could bring the estimate down, the chlorine release is Olin's longest and largest -- by a factor of nine -- since the chemical manufacturer to took over operations in 2015 of some units inside Dow Hydrocarbon's huge complex in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes, state regulatory filings show.
The chlorine leak happened overnight April 18 after a compressor failed and caught fire, spilling the highly cooled liquid chlorine on the ground, which regulators say will quickly vaporize into a gas.
Olin officials told the state Department of Environmental Quality that they are conducting a root cause analysis but they don't believe the compressor failure at the plant, which is held by the business entity Blue Cube Operations LLC, could have been anticipated.
"Based on presently available information, Blue Cube believes that the discharge was not preventable due to a sudden and unforeseen malfunction of the chlorine compressor which could not be anticipated," company officials told DEQ in a new report.
Olin has had five other chlorine leaks at its Plaquemine complex since 2015 and all but one were short and small, 25 pounds or less, and didn't escape the site or require sheltering, past company reports say.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports note the company has no pending violations under the U.S. Clear Air Act, though Olin has continuing violations in its management of solid or hazardous waste.
The previous largest chlorine leak at Olin in Plaquemine was a two-hour leak in December 2016 that emitted an estimated 700 pounds of chlorine gas, DEQ records say. Early estimates of the release were far higher.
That release, which sparked shelter-in-place orders and the closure of La. 1, was blamed on a facility-wide power outage at the Dow and Olin complexes that stemmed from a faulted Entergy line, company reports to DEQ say. The outage was blamed on the burning of sugar cane.
Company officials say readings then in 2016 show the gas never filtered south outside of the Dow and Olin complex into residential areas. The 2016 incident is the subject of state court lawsuits, however, alleging residents were affected.
For the latest leak, state and federal regulators say the chlorine emissions in the community weren't of concentrations that posed significant health risks to residents, who had been ordered to go indoors, close windows and shut air conditioning units.
State health officials say those who went to the hospital had mostly mild symptoms from the chlorine gas and none were admitted to a hospital bed after assessment and treatment.
A contractor working for EPA had found that chlorine gas concentrations in "non-residential areas near the facility in the hours following the incident" had reached 1.4 parts per million, EPA said.
The plant was under a shelter-in-place order. Readings in residential areas outside the plant reached 0.4 ppm.
Joe Robledo, an EPA regional spokesman in Dallas, said on Tuesday the readings in residential areas are "below levels at which people can feel mild physical symptoms."
Parish officials have said they were told of readings reaching 1 ppm "off site." That level can cause some reactions with exposure of a few hours.
DEQ, Louisiana State Police and Olin were also taking air readings, but reports of their findings weren't immediately available.
Olin's estimate of the April 18 release doesn't indicate how much of the spilled liquid chlorine vaporized into a dangerous gas and how much remained in a liquid state after the leak.
Some amount of the liquid chlorine did remain on the ground and was collected in plant drainage systems, Olin told DEQ in the report.
But, the 10-hour release of chlorine last week was about 43% greater than what the entire Olin complex has released annually into the air over the latest six years of reporting to federal regulators.
Between 2015 and 2020, the Olin plant emitted an average of 4,560 pounds of chlorine into the air annually, U.S. Toxics Release Inventory data show.
Those self-reported air emissions have been declining since a peak in 2017 of 8,199 pounds. They hit 1,581 pounds in 2020, the latest year available.
Olin officials didn't immediately return a request for comment Friday.