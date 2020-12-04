Dio Martinez, 35, an insulator with contractor Apex Industries, paints glue Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, on a black insulation that covers the end of piping used in a new cooling system installed for the 4-H building at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales. The cooling system is part of a $5.7 million federally funded renovation of the 75,000-square-foot building that is nearing completion.