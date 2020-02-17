The taxpayer-funded Bridge Center for Hope handed over a copy of a lease agreement reached with one of its former board members after previously arguing the public could not view it.

Click here to see the lease agreement.

Charlotte Claiborne, the nonprofit's executive director, said Monday that in an effort to be transparent the contractor the Bridge Center had selected to operate the facility, RI International, and the property owner, Collis Temple Jr., mutually agreed to release the lease document.

In January, the Bridge Center for Hope — a nonprofit funded through a 1.5-mill property tax voters approved in December 2018 — picked property owned by Temple, one of its board members at the time, for its new home. Temple quit the board after his building at 3455 Florida Blvd. was officially selected.

Temple, who played varsity basketball at LSU, is the CEO of Harmony Center, which runs residential facilities for the developmentally disabled and group homes for juveniles.

RI International, an Arizona-based nonprofit specializing in mental health and substance abuse services, operates several psychiatric stabilization and detox centers in California, Delaware and North Carolina, among other locations.

In August, the Bridge Center's board lauded the company for its commitment to a Crisis Now model of treatment, which varies from the more traditional model of medicating patients in a hospital-like setting. The firm beat out a joint bid from Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge General to secure the five-year, $30 million contract.

Claiborne, when first asked to provide a copy of the roughly $1.1 million, five-year, taxpayer-funded lease agreement, said RI International had reached a separate deal with Human Resource Group, one of Temple's firms, and that the Bridge Center wasn’t privy to or in possession of the document.

The initial decision not to release the lease agreement — even after The Advocate filed a formal public records request — drew criticism from several East Baton Rouge Parish officials. District Attorney Hillar Moore III, who sits on the Bridge Center’s board, noted that “the law favors open disclosure.”

On Monday, the Bridge Center's attorney, Murphy J. Foster III, turned over the lease agreement in response to an additional public records request.

+4 Taxpayer-funded Bridge Center says public can't see lease agreement with Collis Temple Jr. A Baton Rouge-based agency that will use $6 million annually in local taxpayer funds to run a new psychiatric stabilization and detox center s…

Temple purchased the property in 2006 for $581,000. He has failed to pay more than $120,000 in taxes on the property, according to records provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The lease agreement stipulates that the tenant shall “pay all real estate taxes levied against” the site. Claiborne clarified that Temple will pay the back taxes owed on the property — not RI International or the Bridge Center for Hope.

RI International will pay an annual base rent of $206,640 on 17,220 square feet of clinic space. That base will increase to $223,673 by year five of the agreement with the price per square foot gradually rising from $12 to $12.99 over the course of the lease.

RI International will also pay $10 per square foot for approximately 6,780 square feet of storage space — an additional $339,000 over five years.

And, RI International has agreed to pay Temple at least $150,000 to make improvements to the property. That includes installing a new roof, sealing the floors, and demolishing all interior nonstructural walls.

Voters overwhelmingly approved raising taxes to pay for the Bridge Center. Many in Baton Rouge hope the project will reduce crowding at the parish jail — which is under fire for the medical care provided to its prisoners — and will stem the parish's opioid epidemic, which killed a record number of residents last year.

The 24-bed facility, set to begin operations in the spring, is expected to treat up to 5,000 residents in crisis annually and will serve as an alternative to an emergency room or the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison — both of which lack the capacity to effectively treat mental health patients.

Despite objections, Metro Council approves giving Bridge Center contract for mental health center After months of debate, the Metro Council on Wednesday gave the mayor-president the authority to enter into a 10-year contract with the Bridge…