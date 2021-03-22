PRAIRIEVILLE — An Ascension Parish man out on bail while facing a second-degree murder charge assaulted his girlfriend with a pistol over the weekend, sheriff's deputies said.

Morris L. Miles, 28, attacked his girlfriend on Saturday night inside a Prairieville home while multiple children were present, Ascension sheriff's deputies said Monday.

Deputies said they found the woman and the children to be safe after the incident.

In June 2019, Miles, who lives in the 36000 block of Pookey Lane in Praireville, has been accused of a shooting a 45-year-old man in Prairieville during an argument.

Miles has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After his attorney argued in late 2019 that Miles' bail was excessive for the murder count, a court set the figure at $100,000 in January 2020. Miles was released on Aug. 22, court and online jail records show.

He was arrested again on Oct. 23 over a series of drug, traffic and domestic abuse counts that were later dropped or dismissed. Miles was released again Jan. 31, online jail records say.

After the alleged attack Saturday, deputies searched the home and found Miles with the gun and illegal narcotics including methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, and suboxone, the Sheriff's Office said.

In addition to Miles' lengthy criminal history that has involved more than two dozen arrests, deputies said, the girlfriend also had an active protective order against him at the time of the assault Saturday.

Miles was arrested and booked on counts of violation of a protective order, felony domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine, and suboxone, possession of heroin, felony domestic abuse aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bench warrant for failure to appear in court, deputies said.

He was booked and remained Monday afternoon in the Ascension Parish Prison.

The sheriff's jail website listed his total bond amount Monday at $85,000, but deputies said that figure didn't reflect the full bail amount for all counts for which he was booked. The actual total was still being determined.

Editor's note: This story updated at 3:42 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, to reflect updated bail information for Morris Miles.