The developers of a proposed Murphy Oil gas station at the intersection of Airline and Old Hammond highways are accusing the owners of a nearby Benny's Car Wash of stifling competition by organizing a disinformation campaign to derail the project.
An attorney representing the owners of Benny's, Mary Olive Pierson, said it's no secret they're opposed to the new gas station, and said their issue with the development has nothing to do with competition — and instead stems from its potential to worsen traffic and crime in the area.
The tug-of-war over the development played out Wednesday at a virtual meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council during which a rezoning request to build the project was deferred for 60 days after garnering nearly 100 public comments, the bulk of which opposed the project.
The 0.9-acre property, at 9679 Airline Highway, currently houses a used car lot and was purchased in 2019 by Stern Development, a firm based in South Carolina.
The developers want to build an enhanced Murphy Oil gas station and convenience store, constructed with brick and stone and featuring design elements and landscaping costing $260,000 more than a typical gas station.
"This will be the best-looking gas station in the state of Louisiana, intentionally," said Charles Landry, an attorney representing the developers.
To build the project, the property has to be removed from the Old Hammond Overlay District, a regulatory zone which strictly prohibits the construction of gas stations. The Planning Commission narrowly approved that request Monday, but it still requires the green light from the Metro Council.
Meanwhile, an opposition campaign has mounted.
The owners of Benny's Car Wash — Justin Alford and his father, Benny Alford — hired several lawyers and a political consultant to help mobilize homeowners to quash the proposal. They even created a "Stop Murphy Oil" website.
They argue the development would over-saturate the area with gas stations and would inevitably lead to increased traffic congestion and crime. They noted a 2019 study from LSU researchers that showed homicides are more likely to occur near convenience stores.
Landry said the effort is an attempt to tank a potential competitor to Benny's Car Wash, which has a location less than a mile northwest along Airline Highway that features its own convenience store and gas pump.
Pierson denied the accusation, arguing the owners of Benny's are instead looking out for the interests and property values of the surrounding community. She also noted that Benny's gasoline prices are significantly lower than those at Murphy Oil.
“We’re not worried about their competition. We’re worried about too many gas stations,” Pierson said. "Do we need another place for criminals to loiter and hide and shoot people?"
The project has received support from the Broadmoor Residents Association, and several other neighborhood associations voted not to oppose the project after meeting with Landry. Some of those associations include Cedarest, Southmoor, Runnymede and St. Regis Place.
Landry said the best evidence the project wouldn't adversely impact property values is the enthusiastic support garnered from the developers of Cypress Bend, a community kitty-corner to the lot.
Meanwhile, civic associations for Tara, Sherwood Forest and Sharpstowne voted to oppose the development. Landry said he's tried "no less than five times" to meet with Sharpstowne leaders to discuss the project, but has been repeatedly rebuffed.
Under the current zoning restrictions, a gas station technically could be placed on the property because it's less intensive than the lot’s existing nonconforming use. However, developers would not be able to build a canopy over the gas pumps or expand the structure currently on the lot.
“If you wanted to put a third-rate gas station there today, you could,” Landry said.
Landry also noted that the developers submitted their design as a ISPUD — known as an Infill Small Planned Unit Development — and if it receives approval from the Metro Council, future changes would first need approval from the Planning Commission in a public hearing.
“Not only does it have to be constructed and installed exactly as shown in the proposed design, it has to be maintained in the future,” Landry said.
Questions about the source of the negative campaign were raised at Wednesday's Metro Council meeting after Councilman Dwight Hudson read aloud an email that was mistakenly sent to members of the Planning Commission outlining the opposition's strategy.
The email, sent by a lawyer for the owners of Benny's, details the hiring of attorney Mike Clegg to represent the Sharpstown neighborhood. It reads: “Our hope is that from the outside looking in, Mike (Clegg) will be seen as representing Sharpstowne and other residents / HOAs who oppose this effort (not Benny’s).”
Hudson said that “sneaking around” and “doing stuff behind the scenes like this” was unacceptable.
Pierson said the owners of Benny’s never hid their opposition to the project and produced an email sent to council members in July clearly stating their stance.
“If somebody had asked Clegg, ‘Who is paying you?’ He’d say Benny’s and be proud of it,” Pierson said.