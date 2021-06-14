DENHAM SPRINGS — An 85-year-old woman died in a three-vehicle crash that involved a Livingston Parish firetruck, officials said Monday.
Gail Rippel, of Denham Springs, was driving south on Pete’s Highway near Bay Street on Sunday morning when a firetruck from Fire Protection District No. 5 in the northbound lane crashed into the rear of a trailer being towed by another northbound vehicle.
The two vehicles crossed the centerline, colliding with Rippel’s car, according to a news release issued by the fire protection district.
Rippel died after being taken to a hospital, officials said. Cody Kahl, the driver of the firetruck, was also brought to the hospital but was later released. A third driver, who officials identified as Louis Constanza Jr. of Albany, refused medical attention at the scene, according to officials.
Officials said Kahl underwent a routine toxicology report at the hospital, although “impairment is not suspected” as a factor in the crash, they said.
Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski said in an interview Monday afternoon that his crew’s fire truck was driving at the speed limit in the northbound lane of Pete’s Highway when the crash occurred.
The driver of a fourth car tried to make a left turn into the northbound lane of the highway in front of a vehicle towing a trailer, the chief said — effectively sandwiching the trailer-towing vehicle between the fire engine and the turning car.
Kahl tried to slow the engine to avoid the two vehicles in front of him, but firetrucks can’t “stop on a dime,” Koczrowski said. The young firefighter struck the trailer ahead of him as he was trying to quickly slow down, he said.
Then, the chief said, “he tried to get off the road into the ditch, but the lady was too close, and he ended up hitting her car as he was trying to get off the road.”
The car that turned into the road was not damaged in the crash, Koczrowski said.
The Denham Springs Police Department’s Traffic Division and Crash Reconstructionist is investigating the incident, the fire department said in its statement. Department spokesperson Amber Fairburn on Monday afternoon declined to share additional details about the circumstances of the crash or about who might face blame for it.
Kahl is on administrative leave pending the results of the police investigation, Koczrowski said. But that decision was meant to allow the 23-year-old some time to clear his head before he returns to driving fire trucks rather than to discipline him, the chief said, because the young firefighter is “shook up.”
“Hell, I’m 62, and if it was me I’d be shook up,” Koczrowski said.
Koczrowski said that the department is “deeply saddened” by the incident.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim, who was a much beloved member of the Denham Springs community,” the chief said.
One of her sons, 52-year-old Jeffrey Rippel, said he is devastated by her mother’s passing. He and his family were out of town when the fatal crash happened.
“It’s just devastating,” said Jeffrey. “We talked to her before we left town. It just seems very avoidable.”
Jeffrey said Gail Rippel was one of the healthiest 85-year-olds you’d ever meet. He said she wasn’t on any medications, lived independently and remained highly active in taking care of her garden. Her main hobbies were working at the food bank and playing board games with her grandsons.
“I used to have sleepovers at her house,” said Andrew Rippel, her 21-year-old grandson. “We’d make cookies and popcorn and watch movies.”
A 2016 profile published in the Livingston Parish News recognized Gail Rippel and her husband, James Rippel, for their “ongoing, individual and unsung, efforts to keep Denham Springs beautiful” through their work with the Denham Springs Garden Club.
James Rippel died last December, according to an obituary. Jeffrey said she was planning to sell her home so she could move in with Jeffrey and his family following her husband’s death.