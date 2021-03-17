More than 13,000 Entergy and DEMCO customers in the greater Baton Rouge area are without power after powerful thunderstorms swept through the region Wednesday afternoon.
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2,800 Entergy customers were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish. About 400 customers in West Baton Rouge, 740 customers in Livingston Parish and about 950 in Ascension Parish were without power.
More than 7,300 customers in Tangipahoa Parish were without power, the worst of the parishes in the region, according to the company's website.
In total, roughly 12,190 Entergy customers were without power in the Baton Rouge area.
More than 1,000 DEMCO customers in the metro area were without power Wednesday evening, with only a few dozen of those in East Baton Rouge Parish. About 260 customers were without power in Livingston Parish, 467 were without power in St. Helena Parish and 322 were without power in East Feliciana, according to the company's website.