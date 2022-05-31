DESTIN, Fla. — Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, has been named chief medical advisor to the SEC, the conference announced Tuesday morning.
O’Neal will continue in her existing role with OLOL, the hospital tweeted. She will serve as a consultant to the SEC on medically related matters and serve as the primary medical liaison for SEC member schools on student-athlete health and safety issues.
“In this new role, Dr. O’Neal will continue to be a valuable resource for the SEC Office and our member institutions as we collaborate to provide world-class care for student-athletes and others around our athletics programs,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said in an SEC statement. “Dr. O’Neal has been a vital contributor in guiding the SEC through COVID-19 realities and throughout that process has gained the trust and respect of campus leaders.”
O'Neal started working with the SEC in April 2020 as a part of its COVID task force, as sports teams grappled with how to practice and play without spreading the virus.
During the worst surges of the COVID pandemic in Louisiana, O'Neal became a prominent voice urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks, and take other precautions. In press conferences hosted by Gov. John Bel Edwards and in public service videos that spread widely on social media, she gave blunt and impassioned descriptions of how the virus was overwhelming hospital staff.
The SEC went on to say O’Neal would develop conference-wide medical initiatives and standards to “ensure … physical health, mental health and holistic wellness” for its student-athletes.” She will conduct educational sessions for coaches and schools’ medical staffs and take part in regular meetings with team doctors, athletic trainers and other medical contacts at SEC schools.
O’Neal has practiced medicine since 2003, specializing in infectious disease research and treatment. She has been on the faculty at the LSU medical school in New Orleans since 2009 and in March 2020 became chief medical officer at OLOL.