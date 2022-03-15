The City of Plaquemine is cracking down on blight, moving more swiftly to condemn and demolish buildings that fall into disrepair.
Residents generally support getting rid of rundown buildings, but some question whether the push disproportionately targets Black neighborhoods and wonder whether more could be done to stop homes from falling apart in the first place.
City officials have been responsible for tearing down empty, rundown homes in Plaquemine for decades, but Mayor Ed Reeves' administration has made the demolitions a bigger priority.
"When I took over in 2017, I began the initiative of blighted property because we have a tremendous amount of blighted property and were getting complaints," Reeves explained.
According to city officials, inspectors go around and tag houses they deem "blighted" and then hold a condemnation hearing with the city's Board of Selectmen to contact the property owner and determine why the property is being neglected.
If the property owner does not respond or is unable to take care of the house within the month, a demolition hearing is held during the next Board of Selectmen meeting. There, board members make the final decision on whether to raze the home and put out a bid to a local property maintenance company for its scheduled demolition.
“We’ve got some of them that we’ve been working with for quite some time and we try to work with them and give them all the opportunities in the world to get their things together," Lindon Rivet Jr., Board of Selectmen Mayor Pro Tem, said. "We call them in front of the council and send them a letter and they appear before the council. Some of them appear, some of them don’t appear. If they don’t appear it’s up to that councilperson to do what he wants to do with that particular piece of property.”
According to Reeves, the city has demolished 17 homes in the last two years and a total of 47 homes during his time as mayor.
It's not just houses: the city has also towed 15 inoperable vehicles, which Reeves described as "eyesores," and required vehicle owners to remove another 16 on their own dime.
“My only thoughts are that the people are really behind me on it and the city is a lot cleaner as a result of what we’ve been doing," Reeves said. "That’s my biggest takeaway, I’m very proud of that.”
Plaquemine public weighs in
While people largely seem to agree with the goal of cleaning up blighted property, some residents question whether it's being done fairly.
Terry Baker lives just across from a Church Street property that was torn down and where two more are scheduled to be demolished. He agrees that there are plenty of homes in Plaquemine that needed to be dismantled and doesn't think the program is inherently bad.
But he says he'd like to see the city put as much effort and resources into lobbying for federal housing assistance to replenish the community as it puts into tearing down homes.
“I don’t like the way the mayor has operated this, but there are definitely houses that need to be torn down and they need to get some money through the federal government to help build houses for people here," Baker said. "They’re doing all types of other stuff but they’re not doing the right thing with public services and taking care of their constituents."
Albert Wilson, a resident who lives just three houses down from a property the city tore down on Allen Street, said he thinks the anti-blight push targets predominantly Black parts of the city more quickly than other areas.
“From what you see, the few (rundown homes) that are in the White neighborhoods, I don’t know if they just have a claim to being different but you see how quick they demolish here," he said. "You don’t see them labeling and tearing them down in just a month or two there in those neighborhoods. Here, you see a tag on a house and within the next month or so they’re tearing it down.”
Wilson, a Black resident who says he's lived in Plaquemine for over four decades, said he believes the initiative was a way to reframe an issue that has been taking place for decades before Reeves became mayor.
“I haven’t read up about the program yet so I don’t want to criticize it," he said. "But I have lived here for over 40 years and I’ve seen that there’s been a lot of property issues here with the city tearing down people’s houses for a while now.”
An example Wilson gave was from the house two doors down, right next to the property that was torn down by the city in fall 2021.
“The city has been cutting the grass over there and every time they cut the grass they send the family a bill for a certain amount of dollars," he said. "After about four or five cuts, they can’t afford to pay the fees that the city is levying against them."
Wilson said such tactics make him wary of the city initiative, even if he does think they've been effective in cleaning up tumbledown homes.
“Now the houses I see, some of them do need to be torn down though, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But I know the guy whose family owned that house and I didn’t feel that it was condemned or need to be condemned. They’ve been stealing land for years and we’ve got to stand up for ourselves because I don’t feel like they should be able to tell us what to do with our stuff and things on our property.”
Moving in another direction
City leaders say residents get plenty of time to take care of business before their homes are slated for destruction. The first step involves sending the property owner a registered letter to appear before the council.
“If it’s in my district I just ask them, ‘What are you going to do? Because you can’t just let this piece of property stay like this,’” Rivet Jr. said. “I’ll give them 15 days to get their property in order if it's the first time, but if it’s the second or third time I’ll move in another direction. We give them all an opportunity to take care of their property.”
Reeves says the process typically takes much longer than critical residents say it does.
“The city inspector takes the lead role and they’ll file a report and try to make contact with the owner,” Reeves said. “But it’s about a nine-month process to tear these houses down, it doesn't happen overnight.”
As far as tearing down homes in predominantly Black neighborhoods, Reeves said they don’t choose any one district. But a lot of the homes happen to be in similar places.
“I'm not targeting anybody or any one district, because they're widespread,” Reeves said. “But most of the homes are in District 6, to be honest.”
That's where Wilson, one of the residents criticizing the program, lives.
Reeves says homes often fall into disrepair when older residents die, leaving behind property to family members who don't live in the area or who can't take care of the homes.
Though he has concerns about the way the city classifies blight, Wilson agreed that many of the homes around him that he's seen torn down are a result of a death in the family.
“A lot of the homes that they’re demolishing are family homes where people fell by the wayside," he said. "The older generation are living in the houses that were left by their parents or ancestors and couldn’t afford to keep the taxes and all paid."
What happens next?
Reeves said that the city is going full steam ahead with the program and is eyeing another 40 homes for potential demolition.
Ideally, Reeves said, the city would donate the land they receive from destroying the houses to Habitat for Humanity or another housing nonprofit.
"I would personally like to donate the land to Habitat to Humanity because I know they would build houses on it," Reeves said. "Don’t know if I can donate the land, sell it for face value or appraised value."
For now, the initiative will continue as it has for the past five years in hopes of making Plaquemine a better place to live, work and visit.
“The program is working just like it's supposed to work," Rivet Jr. said. "This has been a commitment from the mayor and the board of selectmen for quite some time because we want to get rid of these blighted houses.”