The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the head of the agency after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week.
The vote came after a 20-minute executive session the public could not attend as board members discussed Bridgette Hull’s employment status during a special meeting scheduled after Wednesday's news of her arrest.
Bridgette Hull, 37, of Metairie was arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday after law officers discovered her conducting a drug transaction at a fast food restaurant. They had gone to the restaurant to arrest Steven McCarthy, 37, of Baton Rouge on drug charges.
Hull was booked with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug and simultaneous possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, deputies said.
Hull became the head of the agency in September 2021, after the previous executive secretary, Fabian Blache III, was terminated following a series of allegations relating to financial and sexual misconduct. She made $85,000 a year and had a car allowance of up to $300 a month, according to state records.
Prior to this role, she had been Blache’s executive assistant. She was placed on paid administrative leave with him in 2018 due to complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that the two used of inappropriate language, displayed sexually suggestive behavior including giving each other neck massages in front of other staff, and failed to record time away from the office as vacation time.
Stephanie Richardson, a compliance inspector for the agency, was unanimously voted in as the official interim executive secretary following Hull’s termination.